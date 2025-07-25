Nagal and Bhambri Make Resounding Comebacks in Davis Cup Squad for Switzerland
Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri return to India's Davis Cup squad, marking notable comebacks after their respective absences. The Indian team, set to play against Switzerland in Biel, includes top singles and doubles players. Despite challenges, the team looks to secure a win on fast indoor courts.
India's top tennis players Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri are making a notable return to the Davis Cup squad after previous absences. Their inclusion is part of an eight-member team designated for an upcoming match against Switzerland in Biel.
This World Group I first-round tie is scheduled for September 12 on indoor courts, which present unique challenges due to their speed. Sumit Nagal, previously absent for games against Pakistan, Sweden, and Togo, finds a return difficult as he battles a form slump that pushed him outside the top-300 rankings.
Nagal and Bhambri, alongside other selected singles and doubles athletes, represent a transitional Indian squad. Despite the return of several seasoned players, India prepares for a dynamic showdown against the rapidly growing European tennis talent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
