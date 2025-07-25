Nagal and Bhambri Make Resounding Comebacks in Davis Cup Squad for Switzerland

India's top tennis players Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri are making a notable return to the Davis Cup squad after previous absences. Their inclusion is part of an eight-member team designated for an upcoming match against Switzerland in Biel.

This World Group I first-round tie is scheduled for September 12 on indoor courts, which present unique challenges due to their speed. Sumit Nagal, previously absent for games against Pakistan, Sweden, and Togo, finds a return difficult as he battles a form slump that pushed him outside the top-300 rankings.

Nagal and Bhambri, alongside other selected singles and doubles athletes, represent a transitional Indian squad. Despite the return of several seasoned players, India prepares for a dynamic showdown against the rapidly growing European tennis talent.

