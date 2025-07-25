Left Menu

India's Golden Arrow: Parneet and Dalal Shine at World University Games

India's Parneet Kaur and Kushal Dalal secured the mixed compound archery gold at the World University Games, delivering a stunning performance against South Korea. Their win marked India's first gold at the event. Both showed incredible resilience, overturning a deficit to claim victory with perfect precision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Essen | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:38 IST
India's Golden Arrow: Parneet and Dalal Shine at World University Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

India's Parneet Kaur and Kushal Dalal clinched the mixed compound archery gold at the World University Games by outpacing South Korea's Yerin Park and Seunghyun Park. The nail-biting finish brought home India's first gold of the event, with Parneet and Dalal displaying exceptional composure.

Despite earlier disappointments, where Dalal earned silver in the men's team event and Parneet secured bronze in the women's event, the pair rebounded magnificently. They converted a one-point halftime deficit, achieving perfection with a series of consistent, accurate shots, ending with an impressive 157-154 score.

The Indians faced a 39-39 draw in the first end of the mixed team final. Although the Koreans initially edged ahead, Parneet and Dalal's stellar performance in the later stages, including a crucial sequence of perfect 10s, cemented their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025