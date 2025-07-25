India's Golden Arrow: Parneet and Dalal Shine at World University Games

India's Parneet Kaur and Kushal Dalal clinched the mixed compound archery gold at the World University Games by outpacing South Korea's Yerin Park and Seunghyun Park. The nail-biting finish brought home India's first gold of the event, with Parneet and Dalal displaying exceptional composure.

Despite earlier disappointments, where Dalal earned silver in the men's team event and Parneet secured bronze in the women's event, the pair rebounded magnificently. They converted a one-point halftime deficit, achieving perfection with a series of consistent, accurate shots, ending with an impressive 157-154 score.

The Indians faced a 39-39 draw in the first end of the mixed team final. Although the Koreans initially edged ahead, Parneet and Dalal's stellar performance in the later stages, including a crucial sequence of perfect 10s, cemented their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)