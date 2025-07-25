Young Indian Shuttlers Shine: Tanvi and Vennala Advance to Semifinals

India's burgeoning badminton stars Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla made headlines by advancing to the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships on Friday.

Second seed Tanvi showcased her prowess in the women's singles, conquering Indonesia's Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan in a succinct 35-minute match with a score of 21-19, 21-14, continuing her streak of straight-game victories throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Vennala secured her spot in the last four after a gripping three-game duel against Thailand's Janyaporn Meepanthong. With scores of 21-18, 17-21, 21-17, Vennala displayed her resilience and skill, setting up an exciting clash against China's Liu Si Ya in the semifinals, while Tanvi prepares to face Yin Yi Qing.

(With inputs from agencies.)