Young Indian Shuttlers Shine: Tanvi and Vennala Advance to Semifinals

India's young badminton talents, Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla, advanced to the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships. Tanvi defeated Indonesia's Thalita Wiryawan, while Vennala overcame Thailand's Janyaporn Meepanthong. Both players face Chinese opponents in their upcoming semifinal matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solo | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:36 IST
India's burgeoning badminton stars Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla made headlines by advancing to the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships on Friday.

Second seed Tanvi showcased her prowess in the women's singles, conquering Indonesia's Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan in a succinct 35-minute match with a score of 21-19, 21-14, continuing her streak of straight-game victories throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Vennala secured her spot in the last four after a gripping three-game duel against Thailand's Janyaporn Meepanthong. With scores of 21-18, 17-21, 21-17, Vennala displayed her resilience and skill, setting up an exciting clash against China's Liu Si Ya in the semifinals, while Tanvi prepares to face Yin Yi Qing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

