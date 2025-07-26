Badminton-Shi, Wang set up all-Chinese final at China Open, An retires with injury

Chinese men's third seed Shi Yuqi defeated Taiwanese sixth seed Chou Tien-chen in the China Open semi-finals in Changzhou on Saturday, while South Korean women's world number one An Se-Young retired due to injury. Shi sealed a 21-13 22-20 win over Chou and will face Wang Zhengxing in an all-Chinese final.

Wang delivered an upset in his semi-final, defeating Denmark's second seed Anders Antonsen 21-18 21-15. In the women's singles, Chinese fourth seed Han Yue advanced after An, the 2023 world champion and 2024 Paris Olympic gold medallist, retired midway through their match.

An lost the first set 21-19 and appeared to struggle in the second, withdrawing after Han established an 11-6 lead. Following An's exit, the women's singles final will also feature an all-Chinese matchup, as Han prepares to face defending champion and second seed Wang Zhiyi.

Wang cruised into the final after defeating Japan's former world champion and third seed Akane Yamaguchi 22-20 21-11.

