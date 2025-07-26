Left Menu

Parneet Kaur settles for silver after narrow loss in archery final

Essen | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Indian archer Parneet Kaur faltered under pressure and settled for a silver medal after a narrow one-point loss to South Korea's Moon Yeeun in the women's compound final at the World University Games here on Saturday.

Parneet, who had topped the qualification round, started strong and shot flawlessly in the first two ends (three arrows each), opening up a two-point lead against her third seed rival.

However, she lost momentum in the third end, dropping two points as Moon stepped up with a perfect round of 30 to draw level.

There was no looking back for the Korean thereafter as Moon shot another flawless round of three 10s in the fourth end to gain a one-point lead.

That meant Parneet needed a perfect score in the final end to keep her hopes alive for the gold.

But despite scoring an impressive 29, Moon matched her with another 29 to seal the title 147-146.

Earlier in the semifinals, Parneet edged fifth seed Kim Sooyeon of South Korea by just one point (145-144) in a tense contest.

She began with a perfect round of 30 to take a one-point lead, and extended it to two points in the second end (58-56).

A third successive perfect round gave her a four-point cushion as Kim managed only 28.

However, Parneet slipped in the fourth end, shooting 28 to Kim's perfect 30, reducing the lead to two.

In the final end, Kim again shot 30, but Parneet's 29 was just enough to hold on for a one-point win and book a final clash with Moon.

With this, Indian archers have so far claimed four medals including a mixed team gold, men's team silver, and women's team bronze at the Games.

