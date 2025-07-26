Left Menu

Gill and Rahul Stabilize India as Stokes Shines for England in High-Scoring Battle

On Day 4 of the Manchester Test, India recovered from early setbacks with a steady partnership between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, ending the session at 86/2. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes’ century powered England to a commanding 311-run lead after finishing their first innings at 669, showcasing his all-round brilliance.

Shubman Gill (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a riveting contest at the Manchester Test, India's innings found stability on Day 4 thanks to a crucial partnership between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. The duo navigated India to 86/2 by Tea after early jitters threatened their momentum.

Gill, in impressive form, achieved his eighth Test fifty, lining the innings with eight boundaries. His partner, KL Rahul, provided steadfast support, ensuring India steadied the ship after a shaky start caused by early dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes delivered a stellar all-round performance, scoring a formidable century that bolstered England's first innings total to 669—a 311-run lead. Stokes' feat added to his five-wicket haul, highlighting his prowess in all facets of the game, and setting the stage for an exciting final session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

