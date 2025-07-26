Rivalry Reignited: Asia Cup 2025 Set to Thrill UAE

The stage is set in the United Arab Emirates as the Asia Cup 2025, organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), prepares to welcome cricket fans from across the continent. The tournament, starting on September 9, promises thrilling matches at iconic venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Highlighting the tournament, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off in a much-anticipated group match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. The two cricketing giants are expected to meet again in the Super Four stage, with a potential third encounter if both advance to the final.

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the event's significance, stating that the Asia Cup showcases cricket's power to unite diverse cultures. With expanded participation this year, the tournament not only enhances competition but also solidifies cricket's expansive reach across Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)