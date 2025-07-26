Left Menu

Royal Family's Social Media Misstep Sparks Fan Outcry

The Royal Family is criticized for omitting Black star Michelle Agyemang from a good luck message to England's Lionesses. Despite coach Sarina Wiegman's insistence on good intentions, fans voiced their discontent. Agyemang played a key role in England's journey to the Euro final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:06 IST
The Royal Family has faced backlash from England's Lioness fans after missing young Black star Michelle Agyemang in a congratulatory social media post. The message celebrated the team's remarkable achievements but failed to include Agyemang, who played a pivotal role in their journey to the Euro final.

England coach Sarina Wiegman defended the omission as unintentional, emphasizing the Royal Family's support. Agyemang, aged 19, had delivered decisive goals in key matches, earning admiration from fans.

The controversial post, featuring other players, drew condemnation on social media. Critics, including Brown Girl Sport's Miriam Walker-Khan, stressed the issue of erasing Black women. The Royal Family has yet to comment on the backlash.

