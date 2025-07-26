Left Menu

Sarina Wiegman's England Eyes Euro 2025 Glory with Lauren James' Return

England coach Sarina Wiegman is optimistic about winger Lauren James returning for the Euro 2025 final against Spain. James' presence is pivotal as England aims to build on its previous successes. A victory would solidify their legacy and continue to boost women's football in England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:07 IST
Sarina Wiegman's England Eyes Euro 2025 Glory with Lauren James' Return

Sarina Wiegman, the head coach of England's women's football team, is hopeful that star winger Lauren James will be available for the Euro 2025 final against Spain. James, who boasts an impressive record of 33 goals in nine games, has been recovering from an ankle injury sustained during England's semi-final clash against Italy. In a pre-match press briefing, Wiegman expressed confidence, noting that all players participated in the recent practice and seem fit for the upcoming match.

England's journey in recent Euro tournaments has been noteworthy, with their last significant success being a 2-1 victory over Germany in the 2022 final at Wembley. Leah Williamson, team captain, reflected on the momentous changes and achievements the team has experienced since then. The match against Spain offers England a chance to make history by winning a major title on foreign soil, an opportunity that Williamson emphasizes as a key motivator for the squad as it would enhance the momentum behind women's football back home.

The upcoming final at St Jakob-Park is anticipated to attract an enormous television audience in England, following the excitement generated by the team's thrilling semi-final win over Italy. Williamson, despite nursing an ankle injury similar to James, assured that the team is focused and ready for the challenge. The captain highlighted the significance of this moment not only for the players but for the broader vision they hold for women's football in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025