Sarina Wiegman's England Eyes Euro 2025 Glory with Lauren James' Return

Sarina Wiegman, the head coach of England's women's football team, is hopeful that star winger Lauren James will be available for the Euro 2025 final against Spain. James, who boasts an impressive record of 33 goals in nine games, has been recovering from an ankle injury sustained during England's semi-final clash against Italy. In a pre-match press briefing, Wiegman expressed confidence, noting that all players participated in the recent practice and seem fit for the upcoming match.

England's journey in recent Euro tournaments has been noteworthy, with their last significant success being a 2-1 victory over Germany in the 2022 final at Wembley. Leah Williamson, team captain, reflected on the momentous changes and achievements the team has experienced since then. The match against Spain offers England a chance to make history by winning a major title on foreign soil, an opportunity that Williamson emphasizes as a key motivator for the squad as it would enhance the momentum behind women's football back home.

The upcoming final at St Jakob-Park is anticipated to attract an enormous television audience in England, following the excitement generated by the team's thrilling semi-final win over Italy. Williamson, despite nursing an ankle injury similar to James, assured that the team is focused and ready for the challenge. The captain highlighted the significance of this moment not only for the players but for the broader vision they hold for women's football in the nation.

