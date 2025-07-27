Left Menu

Hamilton's Belgian Challenge: A Pit Lane Start Amidst Power Struggles

Lewis Hamilton, starting from the pit lane in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, faces challenges with a new power unit after a tough qualifying weekend. Despite his history of success in Belgium, Hamilton and others like Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso are contending with engine changes and wet conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:00 IST
Hamilton's Belgian Challenge: A Pit Lane Start Amidst Power Struggles
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will begin the Belgian Grand Prix from the pit lane on Sunday with a fresh power unit, following a disappointing qualifying session where he ranked 16th, according to Ferrari. Last year, the seven-time Formula One world champion clinched victory at Spa with Mercedes but has faced challenges this year, including an 18th-place qualification in Friday's sprint and a 15th-place finish in Saturday's 100-kilometer race.

The British driver, who joined the Italian outfit in January and has yet to secure a podium for them, has achieved five wins in Belgium, standing on the podium in all but two finishes at the track regarded as the longest on the calendar. Hamilton expressed his apology to Ferrari on Saturday, calling his performance unacceptable.

Alongside Hamilton, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli will also be starting from the pit lane after their respective teams made engine component changes. Sunday's race is expected to have wet conditions, as evidenced by the Formula Two event, which commenced behind the safety car, and the cancellation of the Formula Three race due to the weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025