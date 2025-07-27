Akshay Bhatia Shines with Stellar 63 at 3M Open

Akshay Bhatia made a remarkable move in the 3M Open, carding an 8-under 63 to catch the lead. Alongside him, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, who aced the par-3 eighth, also maintained a strong performance with a 4-under 67, setting a competitive stage at the TPC Twin Cities.

Bhatia, an Indian-American prodigy, is in pursuit of his third PGA TOUR win in only his 90th attempt. With previous successes at the Barracuda Championship and the Valero Texas Open, Bhatia matched his career-low round, showcasing his admirably consistent form.

The leaderboard also features formidable contenders like Kurt Kitayama, who equaled the course record with a stunning 60, and Japan's Takumi Kanaya aiming for a historic win. As the tournament progresses, fans are eager to see who will secure the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)