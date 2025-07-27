Left Menu

Golden Triumph: Shi Yuqi and Wang Zhiyi Shine at China Open

Shi Yuqi and Wang Zhiyi emerged victorious in the men's and women's singles titles at the China Open in Changzhou. Shi secured his third Super 1000 title of the year, while Wang clinched her second title, breaking a streak of final defeats. China's dominance was evident throughout the event.

In a remarkable display at the China Open, Shi Yuqi, the world number three, conquered the men's singles, adding to his recent Japan Open victory. Shi demonstrated resilience, rebounding from a first-game loss to defeat Wang Zhengxing spectacularly in front of a home crowd.

In the women's singles final, Wang Zhiyi, the defending champion, dominated her rival Han Yue with a swift and powerful performance, securing a commanding win. This victory marks her second title of the year, following her Malaysia Masters success, and breaks her series of narrow defeats against world number one An Se-young.

China's badminton might prevailed, with most international competitors falling at the semi-final stage, except in men's doubles where Indonesians Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri triumphed. The event highlighted China's continuing prowess in the sport, thrilling local fans and reaffirming their position on home turf.

