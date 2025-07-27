Summer McIntosh Shines as Swim Stars Clash in Singapore

Canadian swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh secured the women's 400m freestyle world title in Singapore, completing the race in 3:56.26 minutes. Her victory left American legend Katie Ledecky with bronze while China's Li Bingjie took silver.

Showing promise at just 12 years old, Yu Zidi of China caught attention by advancing to the 200 IM final. Yu aims to make a mark against more established stars, joining the rising talents developing in the international arena.

The night saw stellar performances from Australia's relay teams, with the men and women both claiming gold in the 4x100m freestyle. Lukas Maertens of Germany also celebrated his first world title win in the men's 400m freestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)