Chloe Kelly Seals England's Euro 2025 Victory in Thrilling Penalty Finale

Chloe Kelly secured England's Euro 2025 title with a decisive penalty in a thrilling 3-1 shootout victory over Spain. This marked a successful title defense for England, who had claimed the crown three years prior, after a dramatic match that ended 1-1 following extra time.

Spain initially dominated, taking the lead through a header by Mariona Caldentey in the 25th minute, thanks to Ona Batlle's precise cross. England fought back in the 57th minute, with Alessia Russo equalizing from a Chloe Kelly assist.

Despite Spain's ball control, they couldn't penetrate England's defense during normal and extra time. The penalty shootout saw critical saves by England's Hannah Hampton, setting up Kelly to complete her iconic run-up, echoing her 2022 triumph, and deliver the title-winning goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)