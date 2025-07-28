Porsche Powers Through to Victory: A Thrilling Formula E Season Conclusion

Porsche emerged victorious in the all-electric Formula E championship, wrapping up the season by clinching the team and manufacturer titles in London. Notably, Nissan's Oliver Rowland had already secured the drivers' crown with two races remaining. Sunday's race saw the British driver retire following a crash.

New Zealand's Nick Cassidy showcased stellar performance at the ExCel centre, winning both races over the weekend for Jaguar, securing a second overall in the championship. Sunday's win was Jaguar's fifth in six races, with Cassidy beating Mahindra's Nyck de Vries by a 13.5-second margin, while Sebastien Buemi took third for Envision after Jaguar's Mitch Evans, initially second, received a penalty.

The event marked the end of an era for Jaguar team principal James Barclay, who transitions to McLaren's hypercar team, amid changes at the McLaren Formula E team.

