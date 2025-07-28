Left Menu

Porsche Powers Through to Victory: A Thrilling Formula E Season Conclusion

Porsche clinched the team and manufacturer titles in the all-electric Formula E championship, concluding the season in London. Despite Nissan's Oliver Rowland having secured the drivers' crown earlier, the London races were dominated by New Zealand's Nick Cassidy, who secured victories for Jaguar. The event marked a significant transition for Jaguar and McLaren teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 01:38 IST
Porsche Powers Through to Victory: A Thrilling Formula E Season Conclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Porsche emerged victorious in the all-electric Formula E championship, wrapping up the season by clinching the team and manufacturer titles in London. Notably, Nissan's Oliver Rowland had already secured the drivers' crown with two races remaining. Sunday's race saw the British driver retire following a crash.

New Zealand's Nick Cassidy showcased stellar performance at the ExCel centre, winning both races over the weekend for Jaguar, securing a second overall in the championship. Sunday's win was Jaguar's fifth in six races, with Cassidy beating Mahindra's Nyck de Vries by a 13.5-second margin, while Sebastien Buemi took third for Envision after Jaguar's Mitch Evans, initially second, received a penalty.

The event marked the end of an era for Jaguar team principal James Barclay, who transitions to McLaren's hypercar team, amid changes at the McLaren Formula E team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025