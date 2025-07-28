The Lioness Roar: England's Gritty Triumph Over Spain at Women's Euros

England showcased their tenacity at the Women's Euros, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in a dramatic penalty shootout against Spain. Dominated for much of the match, the English side turned the tide through sheer determination.

Chloe Kelly emerged as England's hero, scoring the decisive penalty to retain their championship title. In a tournament that saw England often on the brink of elimination, they rallied from a two-goal deficit against Sweden and overcame a stern Italian challenge in the semifinals, thanks largely to Kelly's crucial interventions.

While Spain dominated with skill, it was England's heart that won the day. A determined English team, led by Leah Williamson, stayed composed during penalties, ultimately outlasting a fading Spanish squad. Despite Spain's control and possession, England's persistence secured their memorable victory.

