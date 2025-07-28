Shanghai Shenhua Strengthens Hold on Chinese Super League

Shanghai Shenhua increased their lead in the Chinese Super League to six points following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Henan FC, while rivals Shanghai Port were held to a 2-2 draw by Qingdao West Coast. Jiang Shenglong and Joao Teixeira were on the scoresheet for Shenhua, with Luis Asue extending the lead and Frank Acheampong scoring Henan's consolation goal.

In South Korea's K League, Tiago Orobo became Jeonbuk Motors' hero with a late winner securing a 2-1 victory over Gwangju FC. The result leaves Jeonbuk 15 points clear at the top, with Gimcheon FC in second place following their 3-1 win against Jeju United.

In Japan, Urawa Red Diamonds climbed to eighth place after a goalless draw with Albirex Niigata, completing their fixture backlog from the Club World Cup. Although they trail leaders Vissel Kobe, who were not in league action over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)