India Holds Steady in Tense Initial Clash Against England at The Oval

India skillfully navigated the early pressure from England's bowlers during the final test's first morning at The Oval, ending the session at 72-2. The hosts, missing key players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, had limited success in leveraging overcast conditions favoring seam bowling.

Despite running in with determination, England's bowlers struggled for penetrative impact on a historically batter-friendly pitch this season. Gus Atkinson provided a bright spell, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal for two with a sharp delivery. Ollie Pope, stepping in as captain, successfully overturned the initial not-out verdict via DRS.

India's KL Rahul appeared settled before being dismissed for 14, succumbing to a delivery from Chris Woakes. Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill stabilized the innings with their unbroken stand. With England sensing a shift at 38-2, India's resilience and patience came to the fore, paving the way for a competitive second session.

