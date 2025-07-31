Golden Triumphs: Young Swimmers Shine at World Championships

Summer McIntosh and Leon Marchand emerged as standout performers at the World Championships in Singapore, winning gold medals despite falling just short of breaking world records.

McIntosh narrowly missed breaking the 200 butterfly world record, clocking the second-fastest time ever to capture her third individual gold medal. Similarly, Marchand, dubbed the 'French Phelps,' celebrated a thrilling victory in the 200 IM final, missing his own world record by a hair.

Romania's David Popovici delivered an exhilarating performance in the men's 100 freestyle, barely missing the world record but securing gold nonetheless. The championships showcased the extraordinary talents of young swimmers, underscoring a promising future for the sport.

