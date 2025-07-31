VfB Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller Sidelined: Injury Updates

VfB Stuttgart's midfielder, Angelo Stiller, will be out of action after sustaining a partial ankle ligament tear during a training session, the club revealed this Thursday. The injury occurred on Wednesday and was confirmed following a scan the next day.

The 24-year-old is expected to miss the upcoming friendly matches against Toulouse on August 2 and Bologna on August 9. However, he will remain in the training camp in Bavaria, focusing on recovery and rehabilitation, which will be guided by symptom and pain management.

As the Bundesliga season kicks off on August 22, Stuttgart braces for an early challenge against Bayern Munich in the German Supercup set for August 16. Stiller's absence poses a significant test for the team as they prepare without him.

