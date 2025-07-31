Left Menu

IPL Powers The Hundred: A New Era for English Cricket

Four IPL team owners have invested in The Hundred, aiding its growth through expertise and capital. Collaborations with Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals bring substantial investment and operational changes. ECB anticipates operational control shifts by October 2025, with implications for team branding and anti-discrimination adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Investment from four IPL team owners is set to drive transformation at The Hundred, the innovative cricket format backed by the ECB. By 2026, IPL's expertise and capital infusion from Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals aim to elevate the league's stature.

The terms finalize operational control by 2025's end. For now, the ECB is navigating legal formalities with Reliance and Trent Rockets. The involvement of foreign expertise promises an updated cricket experience while maintaining the unique 100-ball format for now.

New investors won't influence player selection based on nationality, as the ECB emphasizes adherence to anti-discrimination policies. The deals promise team rebranding by IPL stakeholders, catapulting team valuations and channeling over £500 million into English cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

