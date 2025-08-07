Left Menu

Wrestling Scandal: Fake Birth Certificates Rock India's Grappling Arena

The Wrestling Federation of India has suspended 11 wrestlers for using fake birth certificates to compete in lower age groups. The controversy involves delayed registrations and domicile issues, primarily between Haryana and Delhi. The federation is working to ensure fairness in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:05 IST
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has taken decisive action against 11 wrestlers by suspending them for submitting fake birth certificates. This move follows a thorough verification by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which found discrepancies in 110 documents provided by aspiring athletes.

Key issues include overage competitors entering lower age group categories and fraudulent domiciling to represent different states. The controversy primarily stems from intense competition in Haryana, leading some to obtain certificates from neighboring Delhi.

The WFI is striving to maintain integrity and fairness within the sport, aiming to eliminate any unfair advantages. The sports ministry has also been approached for intervention, with demands for transparency and adherence to domicile rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

