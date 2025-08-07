Michail Antonio Departs West Ham After Legendary Stint

In a significant development, Jamaica striker Michail Antonio has parted ways with West Ham United following the expiry of his contract. This news comes after Antonio suffered a serious car accident in December, resulting in a thigh bone injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Antonio's legacy at the London club is profound. Since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, he made 323 appearances and scored 83 goals, becoming West Ham's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League. The club reiterated its support for Antonio, offering him access to training facilities and medical care during his ongoing rehabilitation.

Discussions about Antonio's future role with the club, potentially leveraging his experience and leadership qualities, are underway. Antonio notably helped West Ham clinch the Europa Conference League title in 2023, ending a four-decade silverware drought. Despite his departure, West Ham begins its Premier League journey on August 16 against Sunderland.

