Left Menu

Michail Antonio Departs West Ham After Legendary Stint

Michail Antonio, Jamaica striker, has departed West Ham United after not having his contract renewed. His significant journey with the club includes becoming its all-time leading Premier League scorer. Despite a serious accident last December, Antonio aims to remain connected with West Ham through alternative roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:06 IST
Michail Antonio Departs West Ham After Legendary Stint

In a significant development, Jamaica striker Michail Antonio has parted ways with West Ham United following the expiry of his contract. This news comes after Antonio suffered a serious car accident in December, resulting in a thigh bone injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Antonio's legacy at the London club is profound. Since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, he made 323 appearances and scored 83 goals, becoming West Ham's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League. The club reiterated its support for Antonio, offering him access to training facilities and medical care during his ongoing rehabilitation.

Discussions about Antonio's future role with the club, potentially leveraging his experience and leadership qualities, are underway. Antonio notably helped West Ham clinch the Europa Conference League title in 2023, ending a four-decade silverware drought. Despite his departure, West Ham begins its Premier League journey on August 16 against Sunderland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025