India to Face Rivals in Intense AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India has been drawn into Group D alongside Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei, and Lebanon for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Ahmedabad will host the matches from November 22-30, 2025, as India aims to qualify for the competition's 21st edition following a missed opportunity in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:28 IST
India to Face Rivals in Intense AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
India drawn in Group D with Iran, Palestine, Taipei and Lebanon. (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an intense draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, India has found itself grouped with Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei, and Lebanon in Group D for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers. The matches will unfold in Ahmedabad's The Arena from November 22 to 30, 2025, as per the AIFF website.

The qualifiers draw partitioned 38 teams into seven groups, including three groups of six teams and four groups of five. These teams will compete in a round-robin league format to determine the group winners who will advance to the tournament's 21st Finals edition. Some nations, including Qatar and Japan, have automatically secured entry due to their positions in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025.

Held from May 7 to 24, 2026, the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia will offer the top eight teams spots at the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026. India, striving for its 10th appearance, is keen to capitalize on this opportunity after their absence in 2025, underscoring the importance of the forthcoming qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

