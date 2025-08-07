Left Menu

Australia A Triumphs: Anika Learoyd's Stellar Half-Century Seals Victory

In a closely contested match, Australia A narrowly defeated India A by 13 runs in the first women's T20 match. Anika Learoyd's unbeaten half-century guided the hosts to victory, overshadowing Prema Rawat's impressive three-wicket haul for India. The series includes multiple formats, with Australia leading 1-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mackay | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:31 IST
Australia A Triumphs: Anika Learoyd's Stellar Half-Century Seals Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling T20 encounter, Australia A secured a narrow 13-run victory over India A in the first match of the multi-format series. The home team's triumph was bolstered by Anika Learoyd's crucial unbeaten half-century.

Despite a commendable performance by India's Prema Rawat, who pocketed three vital wickets, her efforts fell short as Australia A dominated the game. Learoyd's consistent performance, highlighted by seven boundaries, anchored the Australian innings, setting a challenging target of 137/6.

India A's chase faltered early with key batter Shafali Verma departing for just 3 runs. Contributions from Uma Chetry and Raghvi Bist weren't enough to cross the finish line, with Australia A's bowlers, particularly Amy Edgar and Sianna Ginger, maintaining pressure in the final overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025