Australia A Triumphs: Anika Learoyd's Stellar Half-Century Seals Victory

In a thrilling T20 encounter, Australia A secured a narrow 13-run victory over India A in the first match of the multi-format series. The home team's triumph was bolstered by Anika Learoyd's crucial unbeaten half-century.

Despite a commendable performance by India's Prema Rawat, who pocketed three vital wickets, her efforts fell short as Australia A dominated the game. Learoyd's consistent performance, highlighted by seven boundaries, anchored the Australian innings, setting a challenging target of 137/6.

India A's chase faltered early with key batter Shafali Verma departing for just 3 runs. Contributions from Uma Chetry and Raghvi Bist weren't enough to cross the finish line, with Australia A's bowlers, particularly Amy Edgar and Sianna Ginger, maintaining pressure in the final overs.

