Australia A Triumphs: Anika Learoyd's Stellar Half-Century Seals Victory
In a closely contested match, Australia A narrowly defeated India A by 13 runs in the first women's T20 match. Anika Learoyd's unbeaten half-century guided the hosts to victory, overshadowing Prema Rawat's impressive three-wicket haul for India. The series includes multiple formats, with Australia leading 1-0.
- Country:
- Australia
In a thrilling T20 encounter, Australia A secured a narrow 13-run victory over India A in the first match of the multi-format series. The home team's triumph was bolstered by Anika Learoyd's crucial unbeaten half-century.
Despite a commendable performance by India's Prema Rawat, who pocketed three vital wickets, her efforts fell short as Australia A dominated the game. Learoyd's consistent performance, highlighted by seven boundaries, anchored the Australian innings, setting a challenging target of 137/6.
India A's chase faltered early with key batter Shafali Verma departing for just 3 runs. Contributions from Uma Chetry and Raghvi Bist weren't enough to cross the finish line, with Australia A's bowlers, particularly Amy Edgar and Sianna Ginger, maintaining pressure in the final overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory
Injury Woes: Indian Seamers Battle Fitness Crisis Amidst England Series
Harmanpreet Kaur Leads Indian Women's Cricket to Victory Ahead of World Cup
Jaker Ali's Unyielding Resolve Guides Bangladesh to Historic Series Win
Triumphant Wins: Indian Women's Cricket Team Makes History in England