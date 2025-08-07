Left Menu

Gary Kirsten Praises Gambhir's Leadership in England Test Series

Former World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten commends Gautam Gambhir's leadership in India’s notable Test series draw in England. Kirsten highlights India’s promising young talent and recalls past coaching achievements. Gambhir’s role in the World Cup-winning team and the memorable Test victory in Mohali are also discussed.

Former Indian cricket coach and World Cup winner Gary Kirsten has voiced his admiration for Gautam Gambhir's leadership during India's challenging Test series in England. The closely fought series ended in a 2-2 draw, showcasing India's resilience.

Kirsten praised the Indian team's performance, expressing excitement about the new generation of players emerging in the squad. He reminisced about Gambhir's past contributions, notably during India's 2011 World Cup victory.

Reflecting on his coaching stint, Kirsten recalled a highlight moment when Ishant Sharma's batting helped secure a memorable Test victory against Australia in 2010, emphasizing teamwork and determination in cricket.

