Climbing Controversy: Patidar's Quest for Vikram Award Recognition

Mountaineer Madhusudan Patidar, recognized for climbing Mount Everest at age 20, alleges missing the top sports award in Madhya Pradesh due to governmental oversight.

Government officials contend the Vikram Award is based on recent achievements, citing Patidar's 2017 ascent as outdated. The High Court suspended the 2023 award to allow further review.

The issue arose amid competing claims between Patidar and fellow mountaineer Bhavana Dehariya. Though Dehariya completed her climb in 2019, she was initially picked for the award. The court's decision is pending further proceedings.

