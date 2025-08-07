Left Menu

Canada Super 60: Cricket's Bold New Frontier on the West Coast

The Canada Super 60 cricket league brings international T10 cricket to BC Place Stadium from October 8-13. This indoor event, featuring men's and women's matches, aims to elevate Canadian cricket's profile on the global stage and marks a historic moment for the sport in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:05 IST
Canada Super 60 logo. Image Credit: ANI
The Canadian cricket scene is set for a transformative chapter with the launch of the Canada Super 60 league, scheduled to take place at BC Place Stadium from October 8 to 13. This ten-over-a-side format, featuring international cricket stars, marks the first indoor event of its kind on Canada's West Coast, underlining a pivotal moment for the sport in North America, according to the league's organizers.

Both men's and women's competitions will highlight the debut season, making the Canada Super 60 one of the most inclusive cricket initiatives in Canadian history. With Canada's recent qualification for the ICC T20 World Cup, the timing is ideal, says Gurdeep Klair, Cricket Canada Treasurer and ICC Executive Committee member. Klair emphasizes the event's potential as a landmark for future Canadian cricketers by offering them high-quality exposure at a prestigious venue like BC Place.

Kyle Coetzer, former Scotland captain and now Assistant Tournament Director, lauds the event as a unique blend of top-tier entertainment and development potential. Player registration is now open, and the excitement is mounting for what promises to be one of Vancouver's most dynamic sporting shows, featuring fast-paced games, fan interaction, and cultural celebrations. Ticket details are forthcoming as this event aims to position Vancouver as a global cricket hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

