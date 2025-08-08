Left Menu

Jadeja's Stellar Show: India's Unsung Hero in England

Ravindra Jadeja was a key player for India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, notably scoring 516 runs and taking seven wickets. His contributions helped India draw the series 2-2 in England, outscoring legends like VVS Laxman. Parthiv Patel commends Jadeja as a pivotal player in India's recent success.

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian wicketkeeper and batsman Parthiv Patel has praised Ravindra Jadeja for his crucial contributions during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy held in England earlier this month. Listed as the World No.1 all-rounder, Jadeja emerged as the fourth-highest run-scorer of the series, amassing 516 runs across five matches at an average of 86.00. His impressive performance included five half-centuries and a century.

In addition to his batting prowess, Jadeja also took seven wickets throughout the series, maintaining an average of 72.42. Patel emphasized the significance of Jadeja's runs, particularly in the first Test where India faced two batting collapses. He noted that contributions from lower-order batsmen like Jadeja were crucial to stabilizing the innings and preventing further collapses.

Jadeja's consistency at the crease was vital for India, who ended the series with a dramatic 2-2 draw against England. Notably, Jadeja's remarkable tally in English conditions now places him third among Indian batsmen, trailing only behind legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. His performance also set new records, including surpassing VVS Laxman's series total of runs as a lower-order batsman.

