Punjab Triumphs in Thrilling Sub Junior National Hockey Final

In an electrifying showdown, Punjab emerged victorious against Jharkhand, securing the title at the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship with a 4-3 win on Friday.

The final match kept spectators on the edge of their seats as Jharkhand initially took the lead with goals from Ashish Tani Purti and Anish Dungdung. Punjab quickly responded with equalizers from Akshit Salaria and Varinder Singh.

Although Jharkhand's Sukhu Guria reclaimed the lead, a decisive brace by Punjab's Mandeep Singh ensured their triumph. In the match for third place, Uttar Pradesh claimed a 5-3 victory over Madhya Pradesh to secure the bronze medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)