Lewandowski Sidelined: Barcelona's Star Striker Faces Injury Setback

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will miss the upcoming friendly match against Como due to a hamstring issue. The club announced his recovery will dictate his return timeline. Lewandowski, who scored 42 goals last season, plays a crucial role in Barcelona’s La Liga title defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:59 IST
Barcelona football club announced that Robert Lewandowski, their star striker, will be absent from Sunday's friendly match against Como due to a hamstring problem.

The Polish international scored 42 goals last season, helping Barcelona clinch the La Liga title. His performance was second only to Kylian Mbappe's 31 league goals.

While Barcelona targets another successful season, Lewandowski's recovery is essential for the campaign, highlighting his impact on the team's forward line. The club remains hopeful for his swift return ahead of their La Liga opener against Mallorca on August 16.

