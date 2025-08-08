Lens Secures Former France Star Thauvin from Udinese

In a strategic move, Lens has signed former France winger Florian Thauvin from Italian club Udinese on a three-year contract, further strengthening its squad ahead of the Ligue 1 season.

Thauvin, who previously enjoyed a successful stint with Marseille, returns to French football after captaining Udinese in Serie A last season and scoring eight league goals. Although Lens has not disclosed financial details, French sports daily L'Équipe reports the transfer involved a 6 million euro fee. The 32-year-old winger was instrumental in France's 2018 World Cup victory.

Thauvin will aim to replicate his earlier success as Lens prepares to face Lyon on August 16 and Lille on September 21 in the new league campaign. His signing represents a significant acquisition as Lens looks to make an impact in the Ligue 1 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)