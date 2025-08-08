Left Menu

India's Strong Run Halted by Korea in World Games Archery Quarters

India's archery duo Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Abhishek Verma fell short in the World Games 2025 mixed team compound quarter-finals, narrowly losing to South Korea. Despite a valiant effort, they couldn't overturn a four-point deficit, marking an end to their impressive journey after topping the qualification round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:13 IST
Madhura Dhamangaonkar (Photo: World Games) . Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic showdown at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, India's archery team of Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Abhishek Verma exited the mixed team compound event in the quarter-finals. Despite entering as top seeds, the Indian duo faced a narrow defeat against South Korea's Moon Yeeun and Lee Eun Ho, with a final scoreline of 154-151.

The contest was tightly fought, with India trailing by just one point after the opening round. However, South Korea surged ahead, achieving a perfect 40 in the second round to establish a four-point lead. Dhamangaonkar and Verma attempted a comeback, but the South Korean team maintained their advantage, ultimately ending India's campaign in this debut sport for the upcoming LA 2028 Olympics.

In previous rounds, the Indian team demonstrated their prowess, dominating the qualification phase with a score of 1415, earning them the top seed position. Although their journey ended earlier than hoped, the performance of other Indian archers, including Abhishek Verma's strong showing in the men's compound category, keeps the nation's medal hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

