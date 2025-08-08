Left Menu

Angad Cheema Clinches Back-to-Back PGTI Titles at Coal India Open 2025

Chandigarh's Angad Cheema achieved consecutive victories after securing the Coal India Open 2025 title. Cheema's triumph elevated him to second in the PGTI Order of Merit. Noida's Amardeep Malik finished runner-up, while Yuvraj Sandhu maintained his position atop the money list, highlighting an exciting tournament in Ahmedabad.

Updated: 08-08-2025 20:41 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Chandigarh's Angad Cheema emerged victorious in the Coal India Open 2025, marking his second consecutive win. The prestigious event, hosted at Ahmedabad's Kensville Golf and Country Club, saw Cheema secure his fourth PGTI title and drive his season's earnings to Rs 55,56,726, propelling him to second place in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Noida's Amardeep Malik, after delivering a final one-over 73, earned the runner-up spot, marking a significant rise in the rankings to 21st position. Meanwhile, Delhi's Shaurya Bhattacharya and Pune's Udayan Mane shared third place at seven-under 281. Chandigarh's Yuvraj Sandhu ended fifth but continues to lead the PGTI money list.

Reflecting on his win, Cheema credited his improved putting and acknowledged his caddie Khushi Ram for expert guidance on the greens. Cheema, who last ended an 11-year title drought, shared that camaraderie with fellow golfer Amardeep Malik made the tournament memorable and fun as he adjusted his strategies accordingly.

