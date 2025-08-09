Rybakina's Coach Cleared: Stefano Vukov Returns to WTA Events
Stefano Vukov, former coach of Elena Rybakina, is allowed to return to WTA tournaments after the lifting of a provisional suspension due to a potential code of conduct breach. Rybakina rehired him amidst ongoing support and denies any mistreatment. The case details remain confidential.
Stefano Vukov, the former coach of tennis star Elena Rybakina, has been cleared to participate in WTA tournaments again. His provisional suspension, which was imposed following a potential breach of the WTA's code of conduct, has now been lifted.
Rybakina, who ended her partnership with Vukov last August shortly before the U.S. Open, had hired Goran Ivanisevic for the subsequent season. However, the collaboration with Ivanisevic was short-lived and unsuccessful. Despite the suspension and investigation, Rybakina rehired Vukov, drawing mixed reactions from the tennis community.
The WTA emphasizes its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all participants. Vukov, who previously helped Rybakina win the Wimbledon title in 2022, denies any wrongdoing. Rybakina has also publicly supported him, stating that she was not mistreated. The tennis federation has not disclosed who initiated the complaint against Vukov.
ALSO READ
Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati End in Stalemate Amid Messi Suspension Drama
MLS suspension of Messi and Alba is "draconian", Inter Miami owner says
Controversy Surrounds Kerala Prison Officer Suspension
Karnataka Government Revokes Suspension of Police Officers Post-Stampede Inquiry
Nayara Energy Seeks Alternatives after Microsoft Service Suspension