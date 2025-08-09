Rybakina's Coach Cleared: Stefano Vukov Returns to WTA Events

Stefano Vukov, the former coach of tennis star Elena Rybakina, has been cleared to participate in WTA tournaments again. His provisional suspension, which was imposed following a potential breach of the WTA's code of conduct, has now been lifted.

Rybakina, who ended her partnership with Vukov last August shortly before the U.S. Open, had hired Goran Ivanisevic for the subsequent season. However, the collaboration with Ivanisevic was short-lived and unsuccessful. Despite the suspension and investigation, Rybakina rehired Vukov, drawing mixed reactions from the tennis community.

The WTA emphasizes its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all participants. Vukov, who previously helped Rybakina win the Wimbledon title in 2022, denies any wrongdoing. Rybakina has also publicly supported him, stating that she was not mistreated. The tennis federation has not disclosed who initiated the complaint against Vukov.