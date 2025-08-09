Left Menu

Rybakina's Coach Cleared: Stefano Vukov Returns to WTA Events

Stefano Vukov, former coach of Elena Rybakina, is allowed to return to WTA tournaments after the lifting of a provisional suspension due to a potential code of conduct breach. Rybakina rehired him amidst ongoing support and denies any mistreatment. The case details remain confidential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 09:03 IST
Rybakina's Coach Cleared: Stefano Vukov Returns to WTA Events

Stefano Vukov, the former coach of tennis star Elena Rybakina, has been cleared to participate in WTA tournaments again. His provisional suspension, which was imposed following a potential breach of the WTA's code of conduct, has now been lifted.

Rybakina, who ended her partnership with Vukov last August shortly before the U.S. Open, had hired Goran Ivanisevic for the subsequent season. However, the collaboration with Ivanisevic was short-lived and unsuccessful. Despite the suspension and investigation, Rybakina rehired Vukov, drawing mixed reactions from the tennis community.

The WTA emphasizes its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all participants. Vukov, who previously helped Rybakina win the Wimbledon title in 2022, denies any wrongdoing. Rybakina has also publicly supported him, stating that she was not mistreated. The tennis federation has not disclosed who initiated the complaint against Vukov.

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025