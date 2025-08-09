Left Menu

Rodri's Injury Puts Man City's Season Opener in Jeopardy

Manchester City's midfielder Rodri could miss the start of the Premier League season due to a groin injury sustained at the Club World Cup. Manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful for his recovery by the September international break. Phil Foden also faces injury concerns ahead of the season opener.

09-08-2025
Manchester City midfielder Rodri faces the possibility of missing the Premier League season's start following an injury at the Club World Cup, confirmed by manager Pep Guardiola.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner missed most of the previous season due to an ACL tear, and Guardiola has described the Spanish player's current injury as severe. The groin issue emerged during City's 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal on June 30. Rodri was subbed in the second half but had to leave during extra time.

Guardiola mentioned that Rodri is improving and has been training, aspiring for full fitness by the September international break. City's 2025-26 campaign starts against Wolves, with further games against Tottenham and Brighton, where Rodri might get to play some minutes.

Phil Foden will miss City's friendly against Palermo in Sicily due to an ankle knock, as a precautionary measure.

