Ramesh Budhial Makes History: First Indian in Asian Surfing Championships Open Men's Final
Ramesh Budhial became the first Indian to reach the Open Men’s final at the Asian Surfing Championships. He impressed by topping his quarterfinal and securing a final spot with strong semifinal performance. Fellow Indian surfers Kishore Kumar and D. Srikanth faced challenges, while youths in Under-18 sections were eliminated.
In a historic achievement for Indian surfing, Ramesh Budhial has become the first Indian to advance to the Open Men's final at the Asian Surfing Championships held on Saturday. Budhial showcased remarkable skills, leading his quarterfinal with 14.84 points.
Continuing his excellent form, Budhial finished second in the semifinal with 11.43 points, securing his place in the final. Meanwhile, India's Kishore Kumar reached the semifinal but came fourth against strong competition, including fellow Indian Budhial.
While the spotlight was on Budhial, other Indian surfers faced challenges. Young surfers like Harish P, Aadya Singh, and Dhamayanthi Sriram in the Under-18 categories were eliminated in the quarterfinals, highlighting areas for improvement in youth categories.
