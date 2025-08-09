Left Menu

Kerala Government Under Fire Over Argentina Football Team Visit Controversy

The Kerala government faces criticism from the opposition Congress over claims from the Argentine Football Association regarding the cancellation of the world champion team's visit due to a breach of contract. State Sports Minister Abdurahiman explains that the contract was with the sponsor, not the government, and reiterates the intent to bring the team to promote local talent.

  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress has demanded clarity from the Kerala government on allegations by the Argentine Football Association (AFA) that the planned visit of the world champion team was canceled due to a contract breach. The state Sports Minister V Abdurahiman has asserted that the government was not a direct party to the contract, emphasizing their interest in hosting the team.

Minister Abdurahiman stated, 'We provided funds for hosting the team in October-November. If this doesn't happen, farewell. We are uninterested if the team doesn't visit this year.' Congress leaders criticized the government, accusing them of deceiving the public and misusing Messi's popularity. They claim the AFA clarified the government's contract violations.

Abdurahiman responded to media reports, stating efforts to bring Messi were genuine, and the sponsors had fulfilled financial commitments. The assembly election timing was a concern for scheduling. The Minister's office accused media of false reporting, while the AFA has suggested postponing the visit to 2026, which the sponsor rejected.

