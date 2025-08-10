Akash Deep's Historic Bowling Spell Leads India to Victory at Edgbaston

Akash Deep delivered a standout performance at Edgbaston, steering India to an emphatic 336-run win over England in the Test match. The pacer's exceptional bowling display, which included a ten-wicket haul, earned him the Player of the Match accolade and marked a historic victory for India at the venue.

Speaking with Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Deep expressed modesty about his performance. 'You could say this was my best,' he acknowledged, attributing his success to a straightforward mindset despite the pressures following a lengthy gap after playing against Australia. His focus, however, was on aiding his team's victory, not individual glory.

Deep's ten-wicket match performance included an impressive 6/99 in the second innings, setting a new benchmark with his match figures of 10/187. This achievement broke the longstanding record held by Chetan Sharma for the best bowling figures by an Indian in England, making the triumph even more memorable. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)