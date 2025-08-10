Thamysn Newton Announces Retirement After 14-Year Cricket Career
New Zealand cricketer Thamysn Newton retires after a 14-year career. She played 10 ODIs, 15 T20Is, and featured in the 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Newton's domestic career saw success in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash tournaments across multiple teams.
Thamysn Newton, an all-rounder for New Zealand, has decided to retire from all forms of cricket, wrapping up a remarkable 14-year career. Newton's tenure highlights include playing 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), as well as being part of the squad in the 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.
During her career, Newton captured 11 wickets in ODIs and achieved a notable five-wicket haul against Pakistan in 2016. In T20Is, she claimed nine wickets in 15 matches, including an impressive performance where she took three wickets for just nine runs in her third game.
Newton last appeared in an ODI in 2017 and reclaimed her central contract with New Zealand in 2021 after a break. Her domestic success includes competing for the Perth Scorchers in the WBBL and earning titles in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash with teams like Canterbury and Wellington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
