AIFF President's Vision to Revive Indian Football Rankings

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey addresses India's decline in FIFA rankings due to a fluctuating system. Despite India's rich club football history and investments, the national team struggles. Chaubey emphasizes the need for youth development, better coordination, and potential policy changes to improve rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 16:28 IST
Amid India's slipping FIFA rankings, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey discusses the complex nature of the ranking system. The Indian men's national team recently fell to its lowest ranking in nine years at 133rd place. Chaubey cited the ranking system's historical performance model, which uses the Elo method.

He noted the unpredictable nature of rankings, mentioning how India's position shifted from 99th in 2023 to 133rd in 2025, despite winning three tournaments and moving inside the top 100. Losses in important tournaments and matches have contributed significantly to the decline.

Chaubey highlighted the growth of Indian club football through investments and fan engagement but acknowledged this success hasn't translated to the national team. He urged better coordination among football stakeholders for youth development and discussed potential policy changes to support naturalized players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

