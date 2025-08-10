Crisis in Indian Club Football: AIFF President Speaks Out

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President, Kalyan Chaubey, has openly acknowledged the ongoing crisis in the realm of Indian club football, largely attributing it to uncertainties clouding the Indian Super League's (ISL) future. The predicament traces back to potential delays in renewing the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed with AIFF back in 2010.

Following the decision by the league's organizers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), to put the 2025-26 season on hold, operations of various clubs were affected, with some pausing team activities or suspending salaries. Chaubey noted the challenging situation and suggested legal advice as a potential step forward to address the issues.

Amidst this turmoil, eleven ISL clubs have urged the AIFF to bring this matter to the attention of the Supreme Court. This legal move emerges as some clubs opted out of a collective plea. Chaubey emphasized the need for collaboration, indicating that the AIFF remains open to legal consultations and further discussions with stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)