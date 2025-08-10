Left Menu

Crisis in Indian Club Football: AIFF President Speaks Out

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey acknowledges the crisis in Indian club football, stemming partly from uncertainty over the ISL's future due to unresolved agreements. He pledges collective efforts towards recovery and recognizes legal recourse as a possible step if negotiations don't progress. Clubs push for Supreme Court involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:38 IST
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President, Kalyan Chaubey, has openly acknowledged the ongoing crisis in the realm of Indian club football, largely attributing it to uncertainties clouding the Indian Super League's (ISL) future. The predicament traces back to potential delays in renewing the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) signed with AIFF back in 2010.

Following the decision by the league's organizers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), to put the 2025-26 season on hold, operations of various clubs were affected, with some pausing team activities or suspending salaries. Chaubey noted the challenging situation and suggested legal advice as a potential step forward to address the issues.

Amidst this turmoil, eleven ISL clubs have urged the AIFF to bring this matter to the attention of the Supreme Court. This legal move emerges as some clubs opted out of a collective plea. Chaubey emphasized the need for collaboration, indicating that the AIFF remains open to legal consultations and further discussions with stakeholders.

