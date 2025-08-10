Haryana and Jharkhand Set for Epic Final Showdown at Hockey India Junior Women Championship

Excitement is brewing as Haryana and Jharkhand emerged victorious in the semi-finals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025 in Kakinada, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final. According to a release from Hockey India, both teams delivered stellar performances that fans won't soon forget.

Haryana secured their final spot after a commanding 3-0 victory over Chhattisgarh. Led by Captain Shashi Kasha, who scored early in the match, Haryana maintained pressure, and Supriya solidified their lead with two late goals. In a parallel showdown, Jharkhand clinched a 3-0 win against Uttar Pradesh, with Sweety Dungdung, Rina Kullu, and Captain Rajni Kerketta finding the net.

In earlier tournament action, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh earned semi-final berths during the quarter-finals in Kakinada. Haryana dominated with a decisive 4-1 win over Odisha, while Chhattisgarh advanced past Madhya Pradesh in a shootout after a tied game. Jharkhand defeated Punjab 3-1 to secure their place in the semis.

