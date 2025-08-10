Haryana and Jharkhand Set for Epic Final Showdown at Hockey India Junior Women Championship
Haryana and Jharkhand advanced to the final of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025 in Kakinada. Both teams secured decisive wins, with Haryana defeating Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand besting Uttar Pradesh. The championship match promises an exhilarating contest, as Chhattisgarh will face Uttar Pradesh for a third-place finish.
Excitement is brewing as Haryana and Jharkhand emerged victorious in the semi-finals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025 in Kakinada, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final. According to a release from Hockey India, both teams delivered stellar performances that fans won't soon forget.
Haryana secured their final spot after a commanding 3-0 victory over Chhattisgarh. Led by Captain Shashi Kasha, who scored early in the match, Haryana maintained pressure, and Supriya solidified their lead with two late goals. In a parallel showdown, Jharkhand clinched a 3-0 win against Uttar Pradesh, with Sweety Dungdung, Rina Kullu, and Captain Rajni Kerketta finding the net.
In earlier tournament action, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh earned semi-final berths during the quarter-finals in Kakinada. Haryana dominated with a decisive 4-1 win over Odisha, while Chhattisgarh advanced past Madhya Pradesh in a shootout after a tied game. Jharkhand defeated Punjab 3-1 to secure their place in the semis.
