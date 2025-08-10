Kick-Off to Legacy: Celebrating Assam's Tea Gardens through Football

The atmosphere at Sonabeel Tea Estate in Sonitpur district, Assam, was electric as the 4th edition of the Freedom Fighter Jhagaru Gour Memorial Football Tournament kicked off on Saturday. Scheduled from August 9 to 24, this event honors Jhagaru Gour, a renowned Adivasi freedom fighter from Orangajuli Tea Garden in Udalguri district.

The grand inauguration was presided over by Brigadier Tanuj Pandey, Commander of the 106 Artillery Brigade, who was welcomed with traditional Adivasi cultural performances, including the celebrated Jhumur dance by local youth. As part of the inaugural program, national and state-level players from tea garden communities were felicitated, celebrating their achievements and dedication.

In his speech, Brigadier Pandey emphasized that 'sport is not just a sport; it is life itself,' highlighting its role in teaching discipline, unity, leadership, and character. The opening match featured an exhilarating face-off between Bhootecachang Tea Estate FC and Tezpur Ghagra Tea Estate FC, witnessed by over 6,000 enthusiastic spectators.

The tournament, a beacon of pride in Assam's tea garden region, offers a pivotal platform for young players to nurture their skills and passion for football. Initiated in 2022 at Gorpora Ground, Dhekiajuli, the event has become a symbol of pride, promoting Adivasi culture, unity, and youth empowerment through sports. (ANI)

