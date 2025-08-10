Left Menu

Sports Roundup: Injuries, Milestones, and Stellar Debuts Mark Eventful Weekend

The weekend in sports featured major player signings, significant injuries, and historic milestones. The Houston Texans signed safety Jalen Mills. Key injuries included Kansas City Chiefs' Deon Bush and Yankees' Mariano Rivera. In MLB, Jen Pawol made history as the first female umpire. LAFC's Son Heung-min made a celebrated MLS debut.

The weekend was a whirlwind for the sports world, marked by both player transactions and unexpected setbacks. The Houston Texans made waves by signing free-agent safety Jalen Mills following an unsettling report of C.J. Gardner-Johnson's injury and Jimmie Ward's arrest.

Injuries overshadowed the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason, with safety Deon Bush suffering a season-ending Achilles tear, mirroring a similar misfortune Yankees' Mariano Rivera experienced during an Old-Timers' Day game. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees placed Amed Rosario on the 10-day injured list due to a joint sprain.

Jen Pawol etched her name into the history books as MLB's first female umpire, as noted during the Braves vs. Marlins game. On another positive note, Son Heung-min relished a warm reception while debuting for LAFC against Chicago Fire, following a high-profile transfer.

