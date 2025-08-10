Sports Roundup: Injuries, Milestones, and Stellar Debuts Mark Eventful Weekend

The weekend was a whirlwind for the sports world, marked by both player transactions and unexpected setbacks. The Houston Texans made waves by signing free-agent safety Jalen Mills following an unsettling report of C.J. Gardner-Johnson's injury and Jimmie Ward's arrest.

Injuries overshadowed the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason, with safety Deon Bush suffering a season-ending Achilles tear, mirroring a similar misfortune Yankees' Mariano Rivera experienced during an Old-Timers' Day game. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees placed Amed Rosario on the 10-day injured list due to a joint sprain.

Jen Pawol etched her name into the history books as MLB's first female umpire, as noted during the Braves vs. Marlins game. On another positive note, Son Heung-min relished a warm reception while debuting for LAFC against Chicago Fire, following a high-profile transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)