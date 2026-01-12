Unveiling History: Shah Jahan's Urs Allows Free Access to Taj Mahal

The iconic Taj Mahal will grant free public access from January 15 to 17 to commemorate the 371st Urs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. This rare opportunity allows visitors to explore areas usually restricted, including the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the event will coincide with the 26th, 27th, and 28th days of the Islamic month of Rajab. The graves, located in the monument's basement, are only accessible to the public once a year during this observance.

Free entry will be available from 2 pm until sunset on January 15 and 16, with extended hours on January 17, from sunrise to sunset. This development was confirmed by Smita S Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist of Agra Circle. Notably, the Taj Mahal remains closed every Friday as part of its weekly closure schedule.