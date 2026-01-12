Left Menu

Unveiling History: Shah Jahan's Urs Allows Free Access to Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal will allow free public entry from January 15 to 17 for the 371st Urs of Shah Jahan. Visitors can view the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, which are opened once annually. The schedule aligns with the Islamic month of Rajab, as announced by ASI officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:33 IST
Unveiling History: Shah Jahan's Urs Allows Free Access to Taj Mahal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Taj Mahal will grant free public access from January 15 to 17 to commemorate the 371st Urs of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. This rare opportunity allows visitors to explore areas usually restricted, including the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the event will coincide with the 26th, 27th, and 28th days of the Islamic month of Rajab. The graves, located in the monument's basement, are only accessible to the public once a year during this observance.

Free entry will be available from 2 pm until sunset on January 15 and 16, with extended hours on January 17, from sunrise to sunset. This development was confirmed by Smita S Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist of Agra Circle. Notably, the Taj Mahal remains closed every Friday as part of its weekly closure schedule.

TRENDING

1
British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

 Global
2
Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitation

Odisha Set for Assembly and Lok Sabha Expansion Post-2027 Census Delimitatio...

 India
3
NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions

NATO Allies Strategize Arctic Security Amidst U.S. Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance

Assam's Tea Tribe Empowerment: A Leap Towards Inclusive Governance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026