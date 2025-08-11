Left Menu

Countdown to ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Begins

Cricket legends and present stars convened in Mumbai for the '50 days to go' event, marking the countdown to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament returns to the sub-continent, promising an unforgettable experience. The ICC Trophy Tour and a school legacy programme were also launched.

Updated: 11-08-2025 14:23 IST
Mithali, Jay Shah, Yuvraj, Harmanpreet, Smriti and Jemimah at the event with other dignitaries. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gathering that highlighted the rich legacy and dynamic future of women's cricket, India's cricket icons, including Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh, joined current stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues in Mumbai for the '50 days to go' promotional event of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah unveiled the event, emphasizing the significance of returning the World Cup to the sub-continent, last held in India during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2016. The event featured panel discussions involving cricket stalwarts and top ICC officials, including CEO Sanjog Gupta, focusing on the game's evolution and future growth.

The occasion also launched the ICC Trophy Tour, which will canvass host cities and reach numerous schools, with the BCCI and ICC aiming to engage younger audiences. The World Cup, commencing on September 30 in Bengaluru with India facing Sri Lanka, promises to be a celebration of cricket, culture, and community engagement.

