Crystal Palace's Appeal Denied, Relegated to Conference League

Crystal Palace's appeal to reverse UEFA's decision, which demoted them from the Europa League to the Conference League due to a multi-club ownership issue, has been denied by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. UEFA's decision allowed Lyon to participate in the Europa League instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld UEFA's decision to demote Crystal Palace from the Europa League to the third-tier Conference League. The ruling stems from a multi-club ownership issue involving the Eagle Football Group.

UEFA's decision last month permitted Olympique Lyonnais to continue their participation in the Europa League. This move came as the Eagle Football Group, at the time, was the majority owner of Lyon, while its chairman, John Textor, also held a controlling stake in Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace's appeal sought to challenge this decision, but CAS has confirmed its original ruling, keeping Palace in the Conference League and allowing Lyon's continued presence in the Europa League.

