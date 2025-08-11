Mandhana Highlights India's Evolving Cricket Mindset as ICC Women's World Cup Nears

As the countdown begins for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Indian opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana has shed light on the evolving mindset within Indian cricket. In an exclusive with the ICC website, she noted: "The mindset has changed over the last two or three years. There's a calmness with which I want to go about the field." She emphasized the team's collective focus and determination, highlighting the newfound tranquility in their approach.

The Indian Women's Team, basking in recent victories over England, clinched the T20 series 2-1 and the ODI series 3-2. Mandhana reiterated the importance of living in the moment and not being preoccupied with specific targets. "Whenever we've done well," she remarked, "everything else has taken care of itself. Our recent international preparations, including a tour in England and upcoming tournaments, are all we're focusing on."

Reflecting on her debut in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup, Mandhana fondly recalled her century against the West Indies. She reminisced about the team synergy during the tournament, notably Harmanpreet Kaur's iconic innings. "We all remember that World Cup," she stated. With aspirations to surpass their previous World Cup performance, India's campaign will commence with the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on September 30.