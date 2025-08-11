Left Menu

Atletico Madrid Secures Raspadori in €26 Million Deal

Atletico Madrid has signed Italian forward Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli for €26 million. Raspadori, who started with Sassuolo and moved to Napoli in 2022, has won two Serie A titles and scored nine goals for Italy. The 25-year-old forward seeks new horizons with Atletico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:32 IST
Atletico Madrid has announced the acquisition of Italy international Giacomo Raspadori from Napoli on a five-year deal. This transfer, reportedly valued at €26 million, marks a significant addition to the LaLiga club's roster.

The forward, aged 25, began his career at Sassuolo and transitioned to Napoli on a loan in 2022. His maiden season culminated in a Serie A title, which led to a permanent move. Raspadori further cemented his reputation by winning another Scudetto with Napoli last season.

Despite making 88 league appearances and netting 13 goals, the majority of his playtime was as a substitute. Internationally, Raspadori played a crucial role in Italy's Euro 2020 victory and has scored nine goals in 40 appearances for his national side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

